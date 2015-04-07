A worker walks between public hire bikes, sponsored by Barclays, in the city of London July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Barclays (BARC.L) head of markets Eric Felder is leaving the bank, less than a year after he was appointed to supervise its global sales and trading businesses, according to an internal memo.

Felder intended to "pursue a career more aligned with his personal and professional ambitions" having spent 21 years working for Barclays and Lehman Brothers, according to a memo sent to staff by Tom King, head of Barclays' investment bank.

Joe Corcoran, currently head of equities and credit products, will take on the role of interim head of markets immediately, King said.

Felder's departure was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Freya Berry)