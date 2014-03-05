Logos are seen outside a branch of Barclays bank in London July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Barclays (BARC.L) said 481 of its staff were paid 1 million pounds or more last year, 53 more than in the year before, and most of them were based in the United States.

Barclays said 57 percent of those paid at least 1 million pounds were based in the United States and 27 percent were based in Britain.

The bank said in its annual report that Chief Executive Antony Jenkins could be paid up to 7.2 million pounds this year, down 1.4 million from his maximum pay under his previous pay structure, although more is now guaranteed.

Barclays provoked anger last month when the bank said it paid 2.4 billion pounds in bonuses last year, up 10 percent on the year despite profits tumbling by a third.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)