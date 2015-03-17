LONDON Barclays' investment bank boss Tom King was awarded shares worth almost 5 million pounds ($7.4 million) as part of a 16.5 million pound share award to its top 11 executives on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Antony Jenkins was awarded shares worth 4.3 million pounds.

The shares included payment of role-based "allowances" to cover the first quarter of the year, the vesting of shares awarded in the last five years, and for bonuses paid this year in shares.

Barclays said King was awarded 1.86 million shares, worth 4.7 million pounds. King's full pay details are not disclosed as he is not on the bank's board.

Another 10 executives were awarded 4.65 million shares on Tuesday, including 1.69 million for Jenkins. The market price when the shares were awarded was 253.5 pence.

Barclays said earlier this month it would pay Jenkins 5.5 million pounds this year, including a salary of 1.1 million pounds, a role-based allowance of 950,000 pounds, a bonus of 1.1 million and a long-term share award of 1.9 million.

(This version of the story corrects currency conversion in first paragraph, headline)

(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)