The logo of Barclays bank is seen at its office in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

NEW YORK Barclays has shut its U.S. and European power trading desks but will continue to manage its existing trading book to minimize client impact, a bank spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Our core commodities franchise continues to operate business as usual," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The 10 or so employees on the desks will remain at the bank for the time being, a source familiar with the bank said.

(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)