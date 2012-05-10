Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
FRANKFURT German real estate group GSW GIBG.DE and its former owner Whitehall Funds are bidding almost 1 billion euros (805.3 million pounds) for a German real estate portfolio owned by Barclays (BARC.L), a newspaper report said on Thursday.
Real estate group Deutsche Wohnen (DWNG.DE) is also in the running for the 21,000 flats in the portfolio which is known as Baubecon, the Financial Times Deutschland said without citing no sources.
Baubecon fell into Barclays' hands at the end of 2011 when its former owners were unable to pay back loans.
According to the report, GSW is only interested in 7,000 Berlin-based flats, while Whitehall wants the rest of the apartments, which are located in cities like Hanover, Magdeburg and Braunschweig.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.