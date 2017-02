Bob Diamond, Chief Executive of Barclays PLC, stands next to the eighteenth green during the final round of the Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Tougher regulations proposed for British banks could cost Barclays (BARC.L) more than 1 billion pounds a year, the bank's Chief Executive Bob Diamond said on Wednesday.

Diamond told MPs the regulatory changes proposed by the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) would cost his bank "north of 1 billion pounds," but he was unsure if it would reach 2 billion.

(Reporting by Steve Slater)