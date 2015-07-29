LONDON Barclays (BARC.L) Finance Director Tushar Morzaria said he doesn't expect the bank to have to raise capital from shareholders after it reported second-quarter results that were ahead of expectations.

"We don't expect to be doing external capital raises," Morzaria told reporters on a conference call.

Bernstein analyst Chirantan Barua said in a note on Wednesday there was a significant risk Barclays would have to raise 5 billion pounds from shareholders.

Shares in Barclays were up 3 percent at 0745 GMT (0845 BST).

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)