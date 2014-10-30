LONDON Barclays Plc (BARC.L) said a 500 million pound ($799 million) provision it has made to cover potential fines for manipulating currency markets relates to talks with more than one body.

"These are ongoing discussions with certain regulatory agencies and it's our best estimate of what we feel is the provision required as a consequence. The discussions are fluid and they are continuing," Barclays finance director Tushar Morzaria told reporters on a conference call.

He declined further comment.

Barclays is one of six banks in talks with UK regulators about a coordinated settlement over alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets, sources have said. Some U.S. regulators are also working on a group settlement, one source said.

