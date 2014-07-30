LONDON Barclays (BARC.L) has cut just under 5,000 staff this year as part of its plan to streamline the bank and axe areas that are unprofitable, leaving the bank with fewer staff than at any time since 2007.

Tushar Morzaria, finance director, said on a conference call after its second quarter results that the bank was on track with plans to cut 14,000 staff this year, including about 2,500 in the investment bank.

Barclays said on Wednesday its underlying profits fell 8 percent in the second quarter after a drop in investment bank revenue as it attempts to streamline the business.

