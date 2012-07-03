LONDON Barclays Plc said disciplinary action loomed for traders at the bank after an interest rate-rigging scandal that cost its boss his job, according to a document prepared for a parliamentary hearing this week.

"We are conducting a review of each individual's conduct to assess their accountability and to determine appropriate action. The full range of tools will be made available within this review," Barclays said in the document.

Chief Executive Bob Diamond quit from Britain's third-largest bank on Tuesday, leaving Chairman Marcus Agius - who had said he would resign over the scandal a day earlier - to look for a successor.

Many of the individuals in that part of the business were no longer with the bank, Barclays said. For certain others, it had taken action by withholding bonus payments, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Barclays was fined $453 million by U.S. and British authorities after admitting that traders tried to manipulate the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), a benchmark for hundreds of trillions worth of financial contracts.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema, Editing by Matt Scuffham)