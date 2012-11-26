LONDON Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank sold shares in Barclays (BARC.L) at 244 pence apiece on behalf of top shareholder Qatar Holdings on Monday, the bookrunners said, as the sovereign wealth fund cashed in on warrants it held in the British bank.

The sale price represented a 4 percent discount to Friday's closing share price. By 1047 GMT Barclays shares were down 4.1 percent at 243.8p.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman had said late on Sunday they would sell up to 303.3 million Barclays shares in relation to the monetization of 379 million warrants that were owned by Qatar, as part of a controversial fundraising in the bank dating back to 2008.

(Reporting by Alex Chambers and Steve Slater)