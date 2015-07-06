LSE launches 200 million pound share buyback
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .
LONDON British bank Barclays Plc (BARC.L) said it has spent more than $150 million (£96 million) to develop a resolution plan for its U.S. operations that would allow it to be wound down if the bank hits trouble.
In a submission to the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding plans for its so-called "living will", Barclays said it plans to shrink the size of its U.S. unit Barclays Capital Inc. to $185-215 billion by July 2016, from $248 billion at the end of 2014 and as much as $521 billion in 2010.
"Barclays has a global recovery planning process in place that includes a range of feasible options available to manage the viability of the group during stressed conditions," it said in its 54 page disclosure released on Monday.
LONDON Insurance market Lloyd's of London [SOLYD.UL], an integral part of the British business scene since the 17th century, has chosen Brussels as the site for its European Union subsidiary because of its strong regulatory framework, it said on Thursday.