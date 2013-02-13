Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Barclays (BARC.L) has paid to exercise the last warrants from its controversial fundraising from Middle East investors four years ago in a move to boost the bank's capital by 744 million pounds.
Barclays said on Wednesday it will pay 6.3 million pounds to Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to exercise the warrants early.
Deutsche and Goldman held the warrants - instruments that convert into shares - after Qatar's sovereign wealth fund locked in a profit on them in November. Qatar received the warrants as part of a fundraising by Barclays in November 2008, which meant the bank avoided taking rescue cash from the UK government.
The cashcall was controversial at the time for being too generous to Qatar and Abu Dhabi investors, and Barclays has recently come under scrutiny for its disclosures around the deal.
The last 379.2 million warrants had a gross value of 750 million pounds. Barclays said the net proceeds will boost its core Tier 1 capital ratio by 0.19 percent, adding to its 10.9 percent core ratio at the end of December.
Qatar had notched up a gain of more than 1.7 billion pounds from its investment in Barclays in November, according to Reuters estimates. It still has a 6.7 percent stake in the bank.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Louise Heavens)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.