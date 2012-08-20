BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) on Monday said it would bring its Nook e-reader to Britain this autumn, marking its first international expansion.
The company will start selling its Nook Simple Touch and Simple Touch with glow light e-readers through some British retailers in October. The company said it will name the retailers shortly.
Barnes & Noble will also launch the www.nook.co.uk online store.
The Nook has been a popular product in the United States, helping Barnes & Noble mitigate the decline of brick-and-mortar bookstores. The retailer says it has won 27 percent of the U.S. e-book market, but it has also cut prices on the Nook as it competes with Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) Kindle e-reader and Kindle fire tablet.
Barnes & Noble shares were down 1.1 percent at $12.20 in early New York Stock Exchange trading.
(Reporting By Brad Dorfman; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.