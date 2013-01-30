PARIS European Commissioner Michel Barnier has voiced caution over calls to separate some high-risk trading operations within banks from their market-making role, according to a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

Market-making activities, where financial institutions quote prices at which they will buy or sell securities, are crucial to the broader economy, the EU official in charge of financial regulation told the Financial Times.

The paper said Barnier's comments signalled a retreat from plans to force lenders to build barriers around their securities trading operations.

An advisory group led by Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen had earlier studied the option of banks splitting off trading on their own behalf from "activities closely linked with securities and derivatives".

However, a spokesman for Barnier, who as commissioner proposes laws to regulate finance, said the European Union's executive was not opposed to such structural reform.

"Commissioner Barnier will act to implement a key principle: when banking activities continue to raise a systemic risk ... such activities would have to be structurally separated from the rest of the banking activities," he said.

He said that Barnier would put forward legislation, covering bank structure, in September.

"Structural reform of banks is an issue that needs careful consideration and preparation," he said, adding there needed to be a "diversity of banking models in Europe" and there was also a need to ensure banks could finance economic growth.

Institutions like BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) are critical of proposals to separate some investment banking and trading from their commercial banks, arguing the "universal bank" model helps customers and boosts economic growth.

"I don't want to penalise the work of banks when they work for the benefit of the economy and industry," Barnier told the Financial Times. "Clearly a part of market-making is linked to supporting the industry and the economy."

(Reporting by Christian Plumb; additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Brussels; Editing by Mark Potter)