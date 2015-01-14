LONDON Housebuilder Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) said demand for its properties across all of its regions remained robust, with total forward sales rising by 17.1 percent to 1.68 billion pounds.

The British company said it completed 6,971 new homes in the six months to end-December, up 12.5 percent on a year earlier, at an average selling price of 229,000 pounds, up 8.4 percent.

Chief Executive Mark Clare said the group was on track for another significant improvement in its financial performance for the full year, which ends June.

"Over the next six months we plan to open around 90 new sites which will give us the highest average number of developments for six years," he said on Wednesday.

