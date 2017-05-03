LONDON Four people have been bailed until mid October as part of an inquiry into allegations of bribery involving Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt, police said on Wednesday.

Barratt said in October it had suspended its London Regional Manager Alastair Baird after an investigation into alleged misconduct in the awarding and managing of contracts.

Baird and a second former Barratt employee were arrested at the time, the company said.

In November, police also arrested a 47-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of bribery and said in January that all four had been bailed until April.

On Wednesday, officers said bail had been extended until later this year.

"They have all been bailed until mid October 2017," London police said in an emailed statement.

The investigation is being led by officers from the Complex Fraud Team, part of FALCON - the police response to Fraud and Linked Crime Online.

Barratt declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

