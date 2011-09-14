LONDON Housebuilder Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) returned to profit for the full-year, helped by higher selling prices, and said it expected to make further progress in a constrained housing market.

The country's largest housebuilder by volume Wednesday reported full-year profit before tax and exceptional items of 42.7 million pounds, at the higher end of estimates, compared with a loss of 33 million pounds in 2010.

Barratt, which confirmed in July it would return to profit, was expected to post a pretax profit of between 26.71 million pounds and 42 million, with a consensus of 38.80 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 15 analysts.

"We have made considerable progress in rebuilding profitability - by optimising selling prices, improving operational efficiency and securing new higher margin land," Chief Executive Mark Clare said in a statement.

The group was boosted by strong second-half trading in London, where average selling prices of private homes are higher, as well as focussing more on family homes as opposed to flats. Its private average selling price was up 7.4 percent for the year to 198,900 pounds.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm, which said it would return to a dividend when it sees a more certain outlook, were down 1.31 percent to 75.15 pence at 9:25 a.m. in London Wednesday.

Barratt said that while the housing market remained constrained by restricted mortgage financing and low construction levels, growth would be maintained by a focus on higher prices and new land, which it said should make 35 percent of sales this year, compared with 12 percent for 2011.

The firm, which saw average net private reservations for the first 11 weeks of the current financial year rise 10.2 percent to 183 per week, said the government's FirstBuy scheme had also helped stimulate the market in the absence of more normal mortgage lending for first time buyers.

"Products like FirstBuy have given us a real good start to the year and we expect it to have quite a material effect overall," Clare told reporters.

Rival builders Bovis Homes (BVS.L) and Redrow (RDW.L) both recently reported more stable trading conditions, highlighted by mortgage approvals in July at their highest since May 2010, according to latest Bank of England data.

"Barratt's full year results are slightly better than expected... We should continue to see strong growth in profit in the current year supported by higher volumes, sell prices and margin improvement from an increase in new land," analysts at Numis wrote.

Barratt, which according to a Reuters source is interested in developing the 15-acre former east London home of News International, confirmed it is looking at the site.

"At the moment, like everyone else, we are looking at it but that's as far as it goes. It's too early to say that it is something that we are really interested in," Clare said.

(Editing by Kate Holton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)