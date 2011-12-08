Signs announcing sales are posted in the display window of Barratts shoe shop on Oxford Street in central London, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

LONDON Shoe retailer Barratts has collapsed into administration, becoming the latest victim of a downturn in consumer spending and putting 3,840 jobs under threat.

Deloitte, the business advisory firm, said on Thursday it had been appointed joint administrators over the Barratts Priceless Group.

"Barratts and Priceless Shoes have faced a downturn in trading as a result of the difficult economic conditions. This has been exacerbated by the unseasonably mild weather in recent weeks which resulted in fewer sales across new winter lines," said Daniel Butters, joint administrator and partner in Deloitte's restructuring services practice.

The Bradford-based firm has 191 shops across Britain trading as Barratts and Priceless Shoes and operates 371 concessions.

Deloitte said it would continue to keep the stores trading as it seeks a buyer for all or parts of the business as a going concern.

Barratts survived a previous spell in administration in 2009.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Adveith Nair)