Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) said on Thursday it is suspending construction at its Pascua-Lama mine in South America, a surprise reversal on a project that has already cost billions after years of delays and cost overruns.

The world's top gold producer also reported lower third-quarter earnings, hurt in part by a drop in the price of gold.

Barrick said it would continue to explore options for Pascua-Lama, located high in the Andes on the border between Chile and Argentina, including royalty or other similar deals, or strategic partnerships.

"We have determined that the prudent course - at this stage - is to suspend the project, but naturally we will maintain our option to resume construction and finish the project when improvements to its current challenges have been attained," Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky said in a statement.

Barrick had been expected to raise its estimate of the cost of completing the project - pegged last year at up to $8.5 billion (5.2 billion pounds). Some investors had urged the company to call off construction.

Barrick had repeatedly emphasized how far it had already come on Pascua-Lama, spending $5.4 billion by the end of the second quarter. Capital spending on the project was $310 million in the third quarter.

But problems with permits had been expected to raise the mine's price tag. Regulators halted construction on the Chilean side of the border last spring, citing serious environmental violations, and Barrick agreed to build a new water management system.

The company, pushing to cut costs at the site, was also facing emerging labor unrest. Unionized workers on the Chilean side of the project voted to strike earlier this week.

Barrick said it will continue activities needed to comply with regulatory requirements and protect the environment.

SILVER WHEATON

The move to mothball Pascua-Lama also affects Silver Wheaton Corp (SLW.TO), which in 2009 bought 25 percent of the mine's silver production, paying Barrick cash in exchange for future silver sales at a discounted price.

Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton said in a separate statement on Tuesday that it sees Barrick's decision to suspend the project as fiscally prudent. It said it is now entitled to silver output from three of Barrick's currently producing mines - the Lagunas Norte, Pierina and Veladero mines - until the end of 2016 to make up for the production it is losing from Pascua-Lama.

Silver Wheaton has also agreed to extend a completion test deadline on Pascua-Lama until the end of 2017, from the end of 2016. The company, which is reviewing its production forecasts for 2017, said it still expects its silver output to top 33.5 million silver equivalent ounces this year.

BARRICK RESULTS

Earnings attributable to Barrick shareholders fell to $172 million, or 17 cents a share, in the third quarter from $649 million, or 65 cents, a year earlier. Revenue dropped to $2.99 billion from $3.40 billion.

Excluding an unusual tax expense and other special items, adjusted earnings fell to 58 cents a share from 88 cents a year earlier. On that basis, analysts, on average, expected 50 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Barrick shares fell 2 percent to $20.06 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jeffrey Benkoe and John Wallace)