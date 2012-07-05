ZURICH Barry Callebaut (BARN.S), the world's largest chocolate products maker, said on Thursday it was confident it would meet its financial targets after double-digit growth in the Americas and Asia supported volume growth in the third quarter.

The maker of chocolate for companies like Nestle NESN.VX, Hershey (HSY.N) and Kraft KFT.O, confirmed its financial targets through 2012/13 of 6-8 percent average volume growth, after sales volumes rose 6.5 percent in the third quarter.

The company said the market in the Americas showed signs of recovery, particularly in its gourmet business which yielded double-digit growth. There was also broad-based growth across its countries and customers in Asia with some chocolate production extensions to be concluded shortly.

It also confirmed earnings before interest tax at least in line with volume growth.

"Overall, we are confident that we will reach our mid-term financial targets despite the challenging market environment in Western Europe," Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann said in a statement.

During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending May 31, double-digit sales volume growth in the Americas, Eastern Europe and Asia helped offset sluggish growth of 3.7 percent in Europe.

The company declined to provide an outlook for cocoa prices, saying it would have more clarity on cocoa crop and future price developments after the end of the rainy season.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)