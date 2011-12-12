LOS ANGELES "Copacabana" singer Barry Manilow underwent hip repair surgery on Monday, the day after completing a seven-year run of shows in Las Vegas, his representatives said.
The 68-year-old Manilow had the surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, said spokeswoman Annie Jeeves.
"That's what you get when you jump around to 'Copacabana' for 30 years!" Manilow said in a statement.
The surgery was to repair torn abductor muscles and remove fluid-filled sacs in his hips, his representatives said.
Manilow will be in recovery for six weeks, but will return to the stage for a series of three concerts at the Chicago Theatre in early February.
Aside from "Copacabana," Manilow's hit tracks include "Mandy" and "I Write the Songs."
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis)