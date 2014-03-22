Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
SYDNEY Indigenous football player Adam Goodes, who was named Australian of the Year in 2013, threw the ceremonial first pitch before the opening game of the Major League Baseball season at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.
The start of the clash between National League West rivals Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks was delayed for 14 minutes by rainstorms over Australia's biggest city.
Once the tarpaulin came off the field, Goodes, who plays for the Sydney Swans Australian Rules team which calls the SCG home, took to the mound to follow several presidents of the United States who have previously opened the season.
The action proper commenced soon afterwards when D-Backs starting pitcher Wade Miley threw a strike to Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s players, who have been arriving in Buenos Aires for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, are sticking to a decision dating back to November not to talk to the media.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.