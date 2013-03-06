Japan's pitcher Masahiro Tanaka takes off his cap in the fourth inning at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifying first round against Cuba in Fukuoka, southern Japan March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Cuba's manager Victor Mesa (R) celebrates with coach Primitivo Diaz after defeating Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifying first round in Fukuoka, southern Japan March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Cuba's Alfredo Despaigne (54) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run homer against Japan in the eighth inning at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifying first round in Fukuoka, southern Japan March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Cuba's players celebrate after defeating Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifying first round in Fukuoka, southern Japan March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Cuba sent a powerful message in the World Baseball Classic by beating Japan 6-3 on Wednesday with a long-ball display to close round-robin play in Asia as the only unbeaten team.

Yasmany Tomas opened the scoring with a long home run in the third inning and Alfredo Despaigne connected for a three-run blast in the eighth for Cuba, who clinched top seeding from Pool A in their showdown against the two-time defending champions.

Cuba, like Japan, were already assured of advancing to the second round in Tokyo after posting a 2-0 record, but the win was important to the Cubans, who lost to Japan in the 2006 final and twice to them during the second round in 2009.

"Tonight's win has a lot of meaning," Cuba manager Victor Mesa said through an interpreter after their win in Fukuoka, Japan. "We got a lot of confidence from that."

Cuba will begin the second round on Friday at the Tokyo Dome against the Netherlands. Japan will meet Pool B winner Taiwan in the modified double elimination phase of the championship.

Semi-finals and finals of the tournament will be played in San Francisco on March 17-19.

BIG LEAD

Cuba led 6-0 going into the ninth inning before Japan rallied for three runs.

The Japanese struggled at the plate for the third straight game, going 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranding 10 men on base.

"Some of the hitters are in good condition, but some aren't," Japan manager Koji Yamamoto said.

In a bright spot for Japan, struggling ace Masahiro Tanaka looked good in a relief appearance, striking out six of the last seven batters he faced in two innings of work.

First-round play in the other two pools begins on Thursday with Venezuela meeting the Dominican Republic to launch Pool C in San Juan, Puerto Rico, while Italy and Mexico play in Phoenix, Arizona in Pool D.

The U.S. team play their first Pool D game on Friday against Mexico, and Canada open their tournament against Italy. Puerto Rico meet Spain in the other Pool C opener on Friday.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Gene Cherry)