LONDON European efforts to revive the market for asset-backed debt got a boost on Tuesday when global financial regulators proposed softer capital rules for banks that do this kind of financing.

The asset-backed or securitisation market, which provides money for home loans, car loans and credit card debts, has shrunk dramatically in Europe since the financial crisis. It has dropped from $1.2 trillion in 2008 to about $322 billion in 2012, according to Bank of England figures.

The European Union wants to revitalise it because it allows banks to free up lending capacity to provide more money to businesses.

The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries has proposed cutting capital charges on certain high-quality asset-back debt, so-called simple, transparent and comparable debt, from a minimum of 15 percent to 10-12 percent.

The EU has already unilaterally proposed cutting capital charges on top quality asset-backed debt by a quarter and Basel's proposal will ease concerns among some European regulators that the EU plan lacked global backing.

There is nervousness around asset-backed or securitised deals because securities backed by sub-prime U.S. home loans has been blamed for triggering the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The asset-backed market in the United States has largely recovered from the crisis without cuts in capital charges, but in Europe it has not regained its original size.

Under the Basel plan, more criteria have been added to what constitutes so-called STC securitised debt than were set out in an earlier proposal.

"The committee will make a final decision on calibration in 2016 based on further analysis and assessment of the quantitative impact of the proposals."

But not all Basel member countries are likely to implement the proposals once finalised because they are not convinced that cuts to capital charges are a good thing given the need to reassure investors that securitisation will not cause another crisis.

Also, investors have criticised the EU proposal for not requiring a third party to give a seal of approval that the securitised debt is high quality enough to qualify for the lower capital requirements.

The Basel Committee said it had considered including a requirement for third-party checks on the debt but decided against it, leaving it to banks which do the asset-backed deals to confirm that their debt complies with the Basel rules.

"Should a supervisor not be satisfied with a bank’s determination that a given transaction satisfies the STC criteria for regulatory capital purposes, it should take remedial action," Basel said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)