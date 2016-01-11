LONDON New rules from 2019 will make it harder for banks to exploit different capital requirements for their main banking and trading arms, global regulators said on Monday.

The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS) said it backed the new rules at a meeting on Sunday and it will publish the reform package in the coming days.

GHOS Chairman and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in a statement the agreement provides a "clear path" for completing banking regulation after the 2007-09 financial crisis when taxpayers had to bail out lenders.

GHOS oversees the Basel Committee, which drafted the new rules.

