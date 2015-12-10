LONDON Banks across the world would have to set aside more capital to cover "buy-to-let" mortgages and place greater emphasis on a borrower's ability to repay a home loan, under draft rules from global banking regulators on Thursday.

The Basel Committee of banking supervisors from the world's main financial centres published revised proposals for banks using the so-called standard approach, rather than in-house models, to determine how much capital they must set aside to cover the risk of a loan turning sour.

This credit risk is the single biggest calculation made by banks, as it covers between 60 and 90 percent of the risk-weighted assets on their books.

Thursday's second consultation on credit risk is aimed at simplifying Basel's suite of capital rules in order to iron out differences in how much capital banks from different countries set aside to cover similar risks.

Basel unveiled key changes to its original proposals published in December 2014, such as introducing a clearer delineation between types of mortgages when it comes to capital charges.

It proposes categorising exposures to real estate, including specialised lending exposures, under the same asset class, with risk-weightings determined by the loan-to-value ratio.

The committee scrapped a proposed requirement to also use a debt service coverage risk ratio as Basel members found it would be too difficult to have such a rule applied consistently across the world.

"The committee instead proposes requiring the assessment of a borrower’s ability to pay as a key underwriting criterion," the committee said.

Exposures to so-called buy-to-let mortgages, taken out by landlords to buy property to rent, would have a higher risk weighting, meaning more capital would be needed to cover them, Basel said.

Some revisions had already been flagged by Basel Committee Chairman Stefan Ingves in October, such as scrapping a proposal to stop banks from using ratings from outside credit rating agencies like Moody's, Fitch and Standard & Poor's to assess credit risk from other banks and companies.

The revised proposal also includes alternative approaches for the United States, which does not allow the use of external ratings for calculating capital adequacy requirements.

Basel will road-test its revised proposals before finalising them by the end of 2016 and providing sufficient time for implementation given other capital reforms in the pipeline.

(Editing by Carolyn Cohn and David Holmes)