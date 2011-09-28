LONDON The Basel Committee of global regulators said on Wednesday it has finalised plans to force 28 of the world's top banks to hold up to 2.5 percent in extra capital to improve safety.

The plans, described as "anti-American" by JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, are expected to be given final endorsement at a summit of world leaders (G20) in November.

The committee said there was no change to its original plan for a 1-2.5 percent buffer, but there would be some tweaks to the criteria used for determining the size of the buffer for individual banks.

The implementation start date of January 2016 remains unchanged.

