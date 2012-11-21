Flags of the German chemical company BASF are pictured in Monheim April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT German chemicals maker BASF (BASFn.DE) said it made an agreed 664 million euro ($850 million) takeover offer for Norway's Pronova BioPharma PRON.OL, a maker of omega-3 fatty acids, to shore up its food supplements business.

BASF will offer 12.50 Norwegian crowns ($2.18) per share, a premium of 24 percent above the volume-weighted average share price for in the previous six months, giving the deal an enterprise value of 4.845 billion crowns (664 million euros) including assumed debt.

BASF says it has the full support of Pronova's management and binding commitments for about 60 percent of Pronova's share capital, including the 50 percent held by Herkules Private Equity Fund.

The deal, which BASF plans to finance from available funds, is subject to a 90 percent acceptance threshold among Pronova shareholders.

The detailed offer will be sent to Pronova's shareholders around December 5. BASF expects to finalize the transaction in the first quarter of 2013.

($1 = 0.7811 euros) ($1 = 5.7336 Norwegian krones)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)