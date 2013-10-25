Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT BASF (BASFn.DE), the world's largest chemicals company by sales, exceeded expectations for quarterly earnings on higher margins from specialty chemicals for industrial customers.
"Our business performance was robust in the third quarter of 2013," Chief Executive Kurt Bock said on Friday.
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose 15 percent to almost 1.7 billion euros (1.45 billion pounds), more than the 1.63 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
BASF said that despite economic uncertainty and negative currency effects it was still aiming to exceed 2012 levels of sales and adjusted EBIT.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.