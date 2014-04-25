BELGRADE Heavyweight teams Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow reached the Euroleague's Final Four after emphatic home wins over holders Olympiakos Piraeus and fellow Greeks Panathinaikos respectively on Friday.

The showpiece event in Milan will feature May 16 semi-finals between Real and traditional rivals Barcelona and with CSKA taking on Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The winners play in the final on May 18, with the losers contesting the third-place playoff in the day's curtain-raiser.

With both best-of-five series tied at 2-2, there was no room for error and eight-time winners Real gained sweet revenge for a painful defeat by Olympiakos in last year's final after guard Sergio Llull inspired an 83-69 victory with a game-high 20 points and four assists.

The match was preceded by a minute's silence for Barcelona Football Club's former coach Tito Vilanova who has died at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer.

Real made a strong start to take a 25-14 lead midway through the first half and although Olympiakos fought hard to keep the deficit down, the depth of the home team's roster made a telling difference as Rudy Fernandez and Felipe Reyes added 15 points apiece.

Playmaker Vassilis Spanoulis, at the heart of two successive titles for Olympiakos last year and in 2012, was again their outstanding player with 19 points and seven assists but his valiant effort was not enough for another upset.

CSKA, who have six Euroleague titles, mauled Panathinaikos 74-44 thanks to a balanced team effort which saw the Russian champions outshoot the Athens outfit who netted only 15 of 46 efforts from two-point range.

The Moscow side sank 24 of 43 and also had eight rebounds more than their rivals, with centre Sasha Kaun dominating the area inside the three-point arc after amassing 18 points and nine boards to cap a fine individual performance.

"It was a great series against a great opponent and I'd like to thank the players because we never had a breath of easy life," CSKA's Italian coach Ettore Messina told www.euroleague.net.

"We played all the most difficult opponents except Olympiakos and today the players showed patience, played great defence and made all the right decisions in attack."

