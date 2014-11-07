BELGRADE Former champions Olympiakos Piraeus won 62-57 at Red Star Belgrade in a fervent yet respectful Euroleague atmosphere on Friday while Milos Teodosic starred in CSKA Moscow's 95-85 triumph over Unicaja Malaga.

Red Star and Olympiakos supporters, who treat each other as brethren due to their identical red-and-white strips and the Christian Orthodox faith of the two countries, mingled happily in a jam-packed Belgrade Arena.

Usually one of the most intimidating away courts in Europe with a capacity of 19,000, the venue offered the almost surreal sight of die-hard home and away sections hailing one another.

The Greek side, who clinched back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, dominated the first competitive meeting between the two clubs until the latter stages when a Red Star rally fell just short after the home fans finally offered their team undivided allegiance.

Inspirational playmaker Vassilis Spanoulis, at the heart of those shock Olympiakos triumphs in Istanbul and London's O2 Arena respectively, paid tribute to the crowd after hitting several crunch shots late in the game.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable and I have to thank all the Red Star fans for their hospitality and support throughout the game, Spanoulis told Reuters.

"At times it was hard to stay focused with the brotherhood between the rival fans."

Olympiakos' American forward Bryant Dunston said: "I am glad Red Star fans kind of cheered for us too for most of the game because it got tough for us when they fully got behind their team."

IRON DEFENCE

Red Star's normally fast-flowing attack ground to a halt against an iron Greek defence that held the hosts to only 18 of 48 shots from two-point range and three of 16 from behind the three-point arc.

Spanoulis was the game's top scorer with 14 points and Dunston added 11 as the visitors nailed 10 of their 26 three-point attempts.

Olympiakos also delivered nine defensive blocks, forcing Red Star to play in fits and starts as only their towering centre Boban Marjanovic shone with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Serbian basketball fans received some consolation when playmaker Teodosic sparkled in CSKA's fourth successive win with 27 points and 10 assists in Moscow.

The 27-year-old buried 11 of 14 shots from the field as CSKA improved their preliminary group-stage record to 4-0 and stayed firmly on course to reach the Top 16 that features two groups of eight teams.

"It was a tough game for us because Malaga are a really good team and it was their first defeat," Teodosic told www.euroleague.net. "At some moments our defence wasn't good enough but overall we played good basketball."

Panathinaikos completed a Greek double with a 90-63 home rout of Emporio Armani Milan while Alba Berlin brushed aside French side Limoges 89-66 and Valencia beat Kutxa Laboral Vitoria 79-69 in an all-Spanish clash.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)