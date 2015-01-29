BELGRADE Euroleague title holders Maccabi Tel Aviv beat record eight-time winners Real Madrid 90-86 in a repeat of last year’s final while CSKA Moscow sank Nizhny Novgorod 103-95 in an all-Russian affair on Thursday.

Roared on by a full house in the Israeli capital, Maccabi overcame an early 11-point deficit as forward Sylven Landesberg, a role player last season, continued an impressive run of form with 16 points.

Greek centre Sofoklis Schortsanitis, whose size and mobility intimidated Real, and forward Marquez Haynes chipped in with 17 points each for Maccabi as the duo cancelled out a game-high 20 by Real’s 34-year old centre Felipe Reyes.

Maccabi’s half-court pressure, engineered by guards Jeremy Pargo (11 points) and Devin Smith (14) forced a barrage of difficult long-range shots from Real, who netted only seven three-pointers from 28 attempts.

CSKA stretched their season’s perfect Euroleague record to 15 wins but were pushed all the way by Nizhny who forced overtime and came close to snapping their streak.

Serbian playmaker Milos Teodosic led CSKA’s charge with 25 points and Russia forward Andrey Vorontsevich collected 22 to go with nine rebounds.

CSKA held the upper hand throughout the contest but stubborn Nizhny, who have reached the second group stage in their debut season, refused to roll over and were only sunk by a late flurry of long-range efforts.

Anadolu Efes Istanbul underlined their bid to become the first Turkish side to reach the Final Four with an 84-70 win over 2012 and 2013 champions Olympiakos Piraeus.

Their American-born Croatian guard Dontaye Draper scored 14 points for Anadolu Efes, Serbian centre Nenad Krstic added 13 and Stephane Lasme amassed 12 in a balanced team effort.

Cheered on by a fervent sold-out Pionir Arena, Red Star Belgrade celebrated their first Top 16 success of the season after towering centre Boban Marjanovic engineered an 86-69 home win over Alba Berlin with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Top 16 features two groups of eight teams with the first four in each group reaching the best-of-five quarter-final playoff series.

The playoff winners will qualify for the May 15-17 Final Four in Madrid.

