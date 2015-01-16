BELGRADE Galatasaray beat Red Star Belgrade 74-65 in a Euroleague match marked by several bizarre incidents including the home fans throwing legs of pork towards the Turkish side's players shortly before the emotionally-charged clash.

The match was played under tight security with hundreds of riot police deployed in and around the Kombank Arena after a Red Star supporter was killed in Istanbul on Nov. 21 several hours before the two teams met.

Having rolled down a huge banner with 25-year old Marko Ivkovic’s image from the venue’s ceiling, 20,000 Red Star supporters produced as many cards declaring “You live on”.

One of the fans, wearing traditional local clothes, then played a medieval Serb battle song with an acoustic fiddle before several others threw frozen pork legs which waywardly landed at the feet of the Red Star players warming up.

Despite the ugly scenes, including sporadic verbal abuse from the stands, Galatasaray coach Ergin Ataman praised Red Star supporters for keeping their anger within tolerable limits and the Serbian police for “an impeccably organised event”.

“First of all, I want to express my deepest condolences to the Serbian people and their athletes for what happened in Istanbul,” a sombre -looking Ataman told a news conference.

“I also want to thank Serbian police and Red Star for a flawless organisation of our stay in Belgrade because we felt safe here from the moment we arrived.

“The atmosphere was tense but, bearing in mind what happened in Istanbul, it could have been a lot worse and I also want to thank Red Star fans for keeping their anger at bay.”

GRATEFUL ATAMAN

Unaware of Ivkovic’s death at the post-match news conference in Istanbul, Ataman had called several hundred visiting Red Star fans “terrorists” and later apologised after Serbian prime minister Aleksandar Vucic declared him “unwelcome in Serbia”.

Vucic reversed his decision after consultations with Red Star president Nebojsa Covic and Ataman said he hoped his next visit to the Serbian capital would be devoid of ill feelings.

“I really felt the pressure ahead of the trip but am also grateful that the authorities and Red Star enabled me to come here and hence I hope Turkish police will do an equally good job when the two teams meet again in Istanbul (on March 12).

“Finally, it was a great performance and a very important win for us and I hope the air will have been cleared the next time we come here.”

After a first-half rollercoaster in which the lead changed hands several times, Galatasaray pulled away in the last two quarters and silenced the raucous home crowd thanks to better long-range shooting.

In Friday’s other headline fixture, Galatasaray’s city rivals Fenerbahce suffered a 74-68 home defeat by Olympiakos Piraeus after playmaker Vassilis Spanoulis hit a three-pointer in the final 30 seconds.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)