LILLE, France Holders France and fellow heavyweights Spain will locks horns in the European basketball championship semi-finals after beating their last-eight rivals in contrasting fashion on Tuesday.

Framnce, roared on by a passionate home crowd in Lille's football stadium adapted for the 24-nation tournament, thumped Latvia 84-70 after an inspired performance from their San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker.

The Spaniards edged Greece 73-71 with Chicago Bulls centre Pau Gasol again being the battering ram for the 2009 and 2011 champions with 27 points and nine rebounds.

The winner of the mouthwatering semi-final on Thursday will secure a berth at the next Olympics.

The top two qualify automatically for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro while the next five enter three intercontinental qualifying tournaments for an extra three spots.

Unheralded Latvia held their own until the closing stages of the first half, when France's quadruple NBA champion Parker showed his class by scoring nine points in a row.

Taunting his markers with dazzling ball control, he poured in four successive jump-shots to wipe out Latvia's slender lead.

France never looked back after the break and pulled away midway through the third quarter as Parker racked up 18 points and six assists.

"The way Latvia play with lots of moving caught us off balance, but we tried to switch and it worked for us," France forward Boris Diaw told the official tournament website (www.eurobasket2015.org).

Gasol continued to pull the brunt of the weight for the Spaniards after he scored 30 points in the round of 16 elimination of Poland.

The former double NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers kept Spain afloat throughout three patchy quarters before their ironclad defence forced the final twist in the last 10 minutes.

A lone pillar in the paint, after his brother Marc and towering Spurs forward Serge Ibaka pulled out of the tournament, Gasol dominated at both ends.

Blocking his rivals in defence, the 35-year old from Barcelona often beat two markers at a time in attack to paper over long spells of poor lone-range shooting by his team mates.

With influential guards Jose Calderon and Juan Carlos Navarro also absent, Spain coach Sergio Scariolo praised his team for overcoming the setbacks.

"With so many of our great players out, reaching the semi-finals is a great, great accomplishment," said Scariolo.

On Wednesday, unbeaten Serbia take on the Czech Republic and Lithuania play Italy in the other two quarter-finals.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)