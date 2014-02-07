France's basketball player Tony Parker is surrounded by the media as he arrives with his European basketball championship team at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle International Airport north of Paris September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Frenchman Tony Parker has been named the 2013 European player of the year after stellar performances for club and country, world basketball governing body FIBA said on its website (www.fibaeurope.com).

"For many years Tony Parker has been a great ambassador for the sport of basketball and it is therefore fitting to see a player of his fine calibre rewarded in this manner for what was indeed a magical 2013," said FIBA Europe acting president Cyriel Coomans.

Parker, 31, won gold at last year's European Championship with France and the NBA Western Conference title with the San Antonio Spurs before losing to the Lebron James-led Miami Heat in the finals.

