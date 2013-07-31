LONDON British American Tobacco (BATS.L) said it was confident of another year of good earnings growth as price rises helped it push sales up 4 percent in the first half of the year.

The world's No.2 cigarette maker, whose premium brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall, said its half year volumes were down 3.4 percent at 332 billion cigarettes, while price rises pushed up its underlying half year sales by 4 percent at constant exchange rates to 7.75 billion pounds.

The company posted half-year adjusted diluted earnings per share which rose 10 percent to 111.1 pence, ahead of a company-compiled consensus forecast of 109.7 pence.

"Despite fragile economic conditions persisting in some parts of the world, notably Europe, British American Tobacco has delivered another good set of results," Chairman Richard Burrows said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tobacco firms are battling sluggish demand in more developed markets and southern Europe in particular, but with almost 70 percent of its profit coming from emerging markets, British American Tobacco (BAT) has fared better than most.

The group said a good performance in Asia Pacific in the period and a 2.3 percent volume rise in its premium brands had been offset by a fragile European market, with overall volume declines also impacted by higher trade inventory movements last year in Brazil and the Middle East.

The group declared an interim dividend of 45.0 pence, up 7 percent on last year.

This week BAT became the first major tobacco manufacturer to launch an electronic cigarette in the UK with 'Vype', which is available online and will be sold in retail outlets from September.

Shares in the firm, which hit a record high of 3807.50 pence in May, closed at 3462.5 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at around 66 billion pounds.

