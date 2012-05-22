LONDON BATS Europe is in talks with exchange rivals over a clearing deal that will allow the share trading platform to break into European futures and challenge incumbents NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).

BATS Europe, which handles about a quarter of European share trading, has approached the main exchanges about recruiting their clearing houses to back its push into futures, something it plans to do this year.

"We have been talking with the various European clearing houses for a while now and we now know where the various clearing providers are," BATS Europe Chief Executive Mark Hemsley told Reuters.

The main European derivatives clearers are LCH.Clearnet, which is set to be bought by the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Eurex Clearing, CME Clearing Europe, part of the CME Group (CME.O) and ICE Clear Europe, from the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE.N).

BATS Europe, part of BATS Global Markets (BATS.Z), does not operate its own clearing house unlike most of its rivals, and, therefore, needs to partner with another exchange to help it launch European futures trading.

The European venue, which launched in late 2008, uses for clearing shares Dutch firm EMCF, which is part-owned by Nasdaq OMX (NDAQ.O), but EMCF does not currently support futures.

Clearing houses sit between trading counterparties, protecting all other firms from losses in the event that one fails, like Lehman Brothers in 2008 and MF Global in 2011.

Exchange-owned clearing houses have typically been closed to rival trading venues but the European Commission is looking to force through reforms that will open up these complex facilities and allow increased competition among futures trading.

Choosing the right clearing partner could be crucial to the success of BATS' move into European futures as clients are more likely to use the new BATS service if it selects a clearer they like.

"We are looking at factors such as how flexible and fast-moving the clearer is and the potential to offset our products with their products. Also important is their governance as well as their product and clearing strategy," said Hemsley.

BATS is eyeing a move into futures and options trading to expand its interests beyond its core market of share trading and on Tuesday appointed Guy Simpkin to spearhead this move.

Simpkin, formerly of Chi-X Europe, which was bought by BATS late last year, is the firm's new head of business development for Europe, focused on derivatives.

Simpkin, who worked at NYSE Liffe and LCH.Clearnet before joining Chi-X in 2010, replaces Graham Dick, another former Chi-X staffer who left BATS last month.

BATS, which suffered the embarrassment of having to cancel its own flotation last month after technical problems, has not pledged a launch date for its European futures offering.

Hemsley said: "We are currently looking towards the back-end of the year, with further deliveries next year."

BATS is the latest trading firm to move on the European future market, a business that is dominated by two large players in NYSE Euronext's NYX.N Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) Eurex.

Broker ICAP IAP.L said on Friday it plans to start trading European futures and options on the PLUS stock exchange it bought for one pound last week.

The LSE launched FTSE 100 futures trading a year ago, in a direct challenge to NYSE Liffe, but the service failed to attract liquidity, partly because it could not find a clearing arrangement that allowed it to compete with the incumbent.

(Editing by William Hardy)