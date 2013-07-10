BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators will conditionally approve a $4 billion (2.6 billion pounds) bid by Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) for Swedish peer Gambro AB, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The U.S. company agreed to sell its continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) business, that accounts for almost a fifth of total sales to ease competition concerns.

"The European Commission is expected to clear the deal based on the remedy," said one of the people who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The EU executive is scheduled to decide on the deal by July 22. The Commission's spokesman for competition policy, Antoine Colombani, did not immediately respond to an email asking for comments.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Martin Santa)