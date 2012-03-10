Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
FRANKFURT German chemicals and drugs group Bayer can grow without resorting to more big M&A deals but won't shy from opportunities that emerge, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers said in a newspaper interview.
"I don't measure my success by acquisitions or divestments," he told the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger in an interview published on Saturday. "I think with our innovations we can grow under our own power."
But the Dutch executive added: "If a good opportunity arises to round out our business via acquisitions then we will have a look."
People familiar with the matter had said this week that Bayer was sounding out debt financing options with banks to prepare for takeover opportunities such as one that may arise from Pfizer Inc's mooted exit from veterinary medicine.
Germany's largest drugmaker is encouraged by increasingly favourable market conditions for corporate bond issuers but is not eyeing a specific takeover deal, the sources said.
(Reporting by Georg Merziger and Martin Zwiebelberg; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by James Jukwey)
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.