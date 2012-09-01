Unilever, Lloyds help FTSE edge higher
LONDON Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
FRANKFURT Leaving the euro zone could help Greece to recover economically and prevent the region's debt crisis from spreading, the head of German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview on Saturday.
The comments from Bayer CEO Marijn Dekkers add to a growing chorus of influential Germans speculating about the possible exit of Greece from the euro zone, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's request for compatriots to tone down their rhetoric.
"Greece's exit from the euro may be better for all parties involved," Dekkers said, according to the Rheinische Post.
With its own currency, Greece might stand a better chance of escaping its economic slump, while keeping the euro strong would prevent a domino effect that could hit Spain and Portugal, Dekkers was quoted as saying.
He also said that if the drugs Bayer is developing are as successful as planned the company might become a top ten pharma company worldwide.
As a result, the company had no need to make a large takeover or merge with a competitor, he said.
Dekkers would neither sell nor seek to merge the Bayer Material Science unit with Lanxess (LXSG.DE) or Evonik EVON.UL, he was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday on expectations of another surge in U.S. inventories, retreating from multi-week highs hit in the previous session after OPEC signalled optimism over its deal with other producers to curb output.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group signalled a complete recovery from the financial crisis on Wednesday with its highest full-year profit in a decade, boosting the British government's ambition to return it to full private ownership in the next few months.