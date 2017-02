A man rides a bicycle in front of the building of Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals in Berlin April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is considering the sale of its blood glucose meters business, a German newspaper reported.

Bayer has held talks with prospective buyers of its Diabetes Care unit, which has annual sales of about 1 billion euros (805.7 million pounds), Financial Times Deutschland said in its Wednesday edition, citing sources close to the possible suitors and in the financial industry.

The paper said that Bayer declined to comment.

