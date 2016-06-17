The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo - RTSFW21

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE), the German chemicals and healthcare company seeking to acquire Monsanto Co (MON.N), is exploring a sale of its radiology supplies unit that could be worth more than $3 billion (2.10 billion pounds), according to people familiar with the matter.

Bayer has said it that does not need to sell assets to finance its $62 billion bid for Monsanto but had stressed that the strategic reviews of its businesses would continue as usual.

Bayer is in talks with investment banks about hiring a financial adviser to explore strategic alternatives for the radiology supplies business, including a sale, the people said this week. Bayer may decide to keep the unit, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Bayer declined to comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Alexander Huebner, Patricia Weiss and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; EDiting by Steve Orlofsky)