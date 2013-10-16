British aircraft services company BBA Aviation Plc (BBA.L) said Michael Harper would retire as non-executive chairman in May 2014 and would be succeeded by Sir Nigel Rudd, non-executive chairman of Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd FGPTOW.UL.

Harper joined the board as non-executive director in February 2005 of the then BBA Group and oversaw the demerger of the aviation business in 2006, following which it was renamed BBA Aviation. He was appointed non-executive chairman in June 2007.

The company said Rudd would join the board as deputy chairman on December1 and take over from Harper in May 2014.

Rudd founded Williams Plc in 1982, which was one of the largest industrial holding companies in the UK until its demerger in November 2000, creating Chubb Plc and Kidde Plc. He is also non-executive chairman of technology company Invensys Plc ISYS.L.

BBA Aviation, which provides refuelling, ground handling, engine repair and other services to aviation companies, ended talks last month to merge parts of its business with U.S.-based engine repair and maintenance business StandardAero - owned by Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE).

