FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
LONDON British aircraft services company BBA Aviation (BBA.L) confirmed talks to merge with parts of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), and said it had bought U.S. firm Maguire Aviation for $69 million (44.4 million pounds).
BBA's shares opened 6 percent higher on Tuesday after it said talks with Dubai government-owned DAE were at a preliminary stage.
Its statement came after a Sunday Times report, citing no sources, said that BBA was in talks with DAE-owned StandardAero over a 2.7 billion pound ($4.21 billion) merger.
StandardAero, a U.S.-based engine repair and maintenance business, confirmed the talks on Monday.
BBA Aviation, which specialises in servicing business jets, said its acquisition of Maguire Aviation at Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year of ownership.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Rhys Jones)
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.