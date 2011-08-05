Bangalore Aircraft services company BBA Aviation Plc (BBA.L) posted a 17 percent rise in first-half underlying pretax profit, helped by strong demand for its flight support business, and raised its interim dividend 5 percent.

The company, which provides refuelling, ground handling and other services to the general and commercial aviation markets, said on Friday it had sufficient funds to continue operating for the future.

"We have significantly improved the group's financing structure... and have made five acquisitions so far this year with a strong pipeline of further opportunities in our fragmented markets," Chief Executive Simon Pryce said in a statement.

January-June pretax profit was 52.6 million pounds, compared with 45.1 million pounds last year. Revenue grew 12 percent to 660.2 million pounds.

Revenue in flight support business increased 16 percent to 431.1 million, with 43.1 million pounds attributable to higher fuel prices.

BBA Aviation shares, which have lost 12 percent of their value over the past three months, closed at 179 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at 913 million pounds.

(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)