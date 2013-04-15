Times newspaper editor James Harding arrives to give evidence at the Leveson Inquiry in London in a February 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/files

James Harding, former editor of The Times, is expected to be appointed the BBC's director of news on Tuesday, a BBC media correspondent reported on Monday.

A spokeswoman for BBC said the company would not confirm or comment on the report.

Harding, who was the youngest editor in The Times' history at 38, was also Washington bureau chief of the Financial Times.

When Harding stepped down from his position at The Times in December 2012, he indicated the decision had been forced on him by publishers News International in his resignation speech.

