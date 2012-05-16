Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
NAIROBI Barclays Bank of Kenya (BBK.NR) first quarter pretax profit rose 21 percent on higher total interest income outpacing costs which were almost flat, the bank said on Wednesday.
The bank said its pretax profit was 2.9 billion shillings (7.44 million pounds) during the period to the end of March, the bank said in a statement.
Total income rose 8 percent to 6.7 billion shillings, with total interest income up 34 percent to 5.2 billion shillings.
Barclays Bank of Kenya said its loan book grew by 10 percent to 100.3 billion shillings.
The bank's shares closed 0.4 percent higher at 13.05 shillings. The results were released after the market had closed.
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).