NEW YORK The American pair of Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond won the U.S. Open women's doubles title on Sunday with a 4-6 7-6 7-6 victory over defending champions Vania King, of the U.S., and Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova.

Huber and 38-year-old Raymond did it the hard way. They saved a match point in the second set then won two nerve-wracking tiebreaks to seal the title.

It was the sixth grand slam doubles title for Raymond and the fifth for Huber, who will rise to the number one rank in doubles with the victory.

"We have a ranking system and that is great ... but it's definitely not been my goal," said Huber.

"My goal has been to play with Lisa and reach success with Lisa. This U.S. Open title is much bigger for me today than the ranking."

Raymond, who won her third U.S. crown, most recently won a major at the 2006 French Open with Australian Sam Stosur, who upset Serena Williams in the women's singles final played later on Sunday.

It was the fifth grand slam doubles title for Huber, who last prevailed at the 2008 U.S. Open partnering Cara Black of Zimbabwe.

