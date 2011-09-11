NEW YORK Britain's Oliver Golding and American Grace Min both toppled top seeds to win the boys' and girls' singles finals at the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sunday.

Golding, seeded 13th, battled back to beat top-seeded Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic 5-7 6-3 6-4.

The 17-year-old Londoner, who beat 10th-seeded compatriot George Morgan in the semi-finals and sixth seed Filip Horansky of Slovakia in the quarters, said he was confident coming into the match.

"I felt like I was playing really well," the attacking baseliner told Reuters. "I was a bit unlucky not to win the first set. I always felt like I had the match in my control."

Unseeded Min, who won the Wimbledon junior doubles title in July, upset top seed Caroline Garcia of France 7-5 7-6 in the girls' title match. She had surged ahead 5-0 in the second-set tiebreaker but then had to wait out a rain delay before completing the victory.

"She hits a big ball, so I knew I had to play some big defence, and bring the ball back an extra time and hopefully force an error from her," said Min, who ousted second-seeded Irina Khromacheva of Russia in her opening round test.

